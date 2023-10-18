Windsor Police Deny Abduction Hoax Reports

Police in Windsor have dismissed recent social media posts about abductions or attempted abductions as unfounded and a hoax. According to the Windsor Police Service, they have not received any reports that align with the descriptions provided in these online accounts.

In a statement, the police emphasized that their intention is not to discourage people from reaching out to them. They encouraged the public to remain vigilant and to contact them if they feel unsafe or witness any suspicious activity.

While the rumors circulating on social media may have caused concerns among the community, the Windsor Police Service assures residents that there is no credible evidence to support these claims. They urged citizens to rely on official channels for accurate information and to refrain from spreading unverified reports on social media platforms.

It is essential for community members to exercise caution when consuming and sharing information online. False reports can cause unnecessary panic and divert resources away from genuine emergencies.

The Windsor Police Service remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community. They continue to encourage residents to report any suspicious incidents promptly, as collaboration between the police and the public is crucial in maintaining a safe environment.

