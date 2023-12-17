Ohio-based Company’s Development Plans for Former Hospital Site Rejected Windsor City Council

After years of anticipation, the plans for an Ohio-based company’s development of the former Grace Hospital site in Windsor, Ontario, have come to an abrupt end. Windsor city council has decided not to sell approximately six acres of prime real estate to Fairmount Properties, the chosen developer for the project. The council expressed concerns about the lack of progress and decided to issue another request for expressions of interest for a different project with a stricter development timeline.

Mayor Drew Dilkens emphasized the need for a more expedient project, considering the increase in interest and land value, as well as the growing demand for housing in the area. While waiting for submissions from other interested parties, the city plans to conduct a record of site condition and rezone the property to facilitate future residential development.

Fairmount Properties had initially envisioned a mixed-use international village that would include residential and commercial buildings to create an integrated community. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant delays, preventing Fairmount’s American representatives from entering Canada. The project’s founder, Randy Ruttenberg, shared updated plans for a $142 million development, featuring around 700 residential units above restaurants, retail spaces, and various service providers.

Despite entering into a memorandum of understanding with St. Clair College for student accommodation, Fairmount Properties failed to meet the deadlines set the city hall for the purchase and sale agreement of the property. The former Grace Hospital site, valued at over $4 million, remains vacant, presenting an exciting opportunity for development in Windsor’s downtown.

Mayor Dilkens expressed the council’s enthusiasm for future development on the land, highlighting the high demand for housing and its potential for economic growth in the area. The goal is to maximize the number of residential units on the property while maintaining a suitable balance for the surrounding community.

The former Grace Hospital, which operated from 1920 to 2004, has been a vacant lot since 2013 following its demolition. The decision to reject Fairmount Properties’ plans opens the door for new opportunities and a fresh approach to development on this valuable piece of land.