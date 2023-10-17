How to Open Microsoft Apps on Windows Keyboard

Did you know that you can open Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and even LinkedIn just pressing five keys at the same time on your computer keyboard? While it may be faster and more practical to type the address of LinkedIn in your browser, using the keyboard option can be a curious alternative.

The g1 team tested all these actions and found that pressing five keys at the same time requires some finger dexterity. However, most of these keys are grouped in the lower left corner of the keyboard, making it easier to access. Here are the commands:

Word: CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + W

Excel: CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + X

PowerPoint: CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + P

Outlook: CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + O

LinkedIn: CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + L

Teams: CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + T

OneDrive: CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + D

OneNote: CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + N

Yammer: CTRL + SHIFT + ALT + WIN + Y

If you don’t have these programs installed on your computer, the commands above will open the corresponding Microsoft services in your browser through the office.com website.

Definitions:

– CTRL: Control key helps you perform tasks in Windows pressing a combination of the Control key and another key

– SHIFT: Shift key is used for capitalizing letters and typing the upper symbol on the upper part of some numbers

– ALT: Alt key is used in combination with other keys as shortcuts or to produce special characters

– WIN: Windows key is a keyboard key operating as a hot key to provide shortcuts to certain functions

– LinkedIn: LinkedIn is a social media platform designed for professionals to connect and share industry knowledge

– g1: g1 is a Brazilian news website

Additional information: Using keyboard shortcuts can help improve productivity and efficiency when working with Microsoft apps. These shortcuts allow users to quickly access specific features or functions without the need to navigate through menus or use a mouse. It is important to note that the specific keyboard shortcuts may vary depending on the operating system and version of the Microsoft app being used. Therefore, users are encouraged to refer to official documentation or support resources for the most up-to-date information on keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft apps.