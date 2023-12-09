Microsoft Introduces New Features in Latest Windows 11 Preview Build for Beta Channel Insiders

Microsoft has recently released an update for Windows 11 in the Beta Channel of their Windows Insider Program. This new preview build, with the build number 22635.2850 (KB5033453), brings a few changes and improvements for users to explore.

One of the notable updates in this build is the enhanced Windows share window, which now supports sharing with WhatsApp. Users can easily share files through WhatsApp selecting it under the “Share using” section in the Windows share window. In case users do not have WhatsApp installed on their device, they have the option to install it directly from the Windows share window. Microsoft plans to experiment with similar experiences for other apps in the future.

Additionally, Microsoft introduces some improvements to the Microsoft Store in this update. Users in the Beta Channel, as well as those in the Canary and Dev Channels, running version 22311.xxxx.x or higher will notice several changes. Firstly, there is now an option to install apps directly while browsing the Store. With a simple hover and click on the install button, users can quickly add their favorite products without the need for additional clicks. This streamlines the installation process and enhances user convenience.

Furthermore, Microsoft has enhanced the discoverability of instant games in the Microsoft Store. To make it easier for users to find and play games without downloading them, there is now a dedicated page specifically for instant games. Users can browse through this page and explore the collection of games available for instant play.

Lastly, Microsoft has made performance improvements to the Microsoft Store to ensure smoother browsing and scrolling experiences for users.

Beta Channel Insiders now have the opportunity to try out these new features and enhancements. They can also turn on a toggle that gives them early access to the latest additions, while still receiving updates that are rolled out to all Beta Channel members. Microsoft continues to gather feedback from users through the Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under the Microsoft Store section.

To learn more about the latest Windows 11 preview build and its features, you can visit Microsoft’s official blog post.