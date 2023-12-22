Firefighters Making Progress in Containing Wind-Fueled Blaze in Ventura County

Firefighters are working tirelessly to contain a large fire that broke out in Ventura County. The fire, which started on Saturday morning, is located between Somis and Santa Paula. As of Sunday, the fire has burned approximately 3,000 acres and is being driven strong northeasterly winds.

Despite the challenging conditions, firefighters have managed to make progress in containing the fire. Overnight, they achieved 15 percent containment, and no homes have been lost so far. However, one outbuilding has been destroyed.

Several roads in the area have been closed to ensure the safety of the residents and emergency responders. These road closures include West Los Angeles Avenue, West La Loma Avenue, La Vista Avenue, Walnut Avenue, Price Road, and Aggen Road. On the other hand, evacuation orders for certain areas have been lifted, including parts of Somis and Santa Paula.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Ventura County, with peak wind gusts forecasted to reach 35-50 mph in mountain and foothill areas. This warning will remain in effect until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

To provide information and assistance, an Incident Information Hotline has been set up for anyone with questions about the fire. They can be reached at 805-465-6650.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and authorities have yet to determine how it started.

This ongoing incident highlights the dedication and bravery of firefighters in protecting lives and property. Their continued efforts to contain the fire and ensure the safety of the community are commendable.