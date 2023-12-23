Strong Winds Sweep Across Michigan, Causing Potential Power Outages and Hazards

Summary: Michigan residents are being urged to take caution as strong winds with gusts of up to 50 mph are forecasted across the state. A wind advisory has been issued the National Weather Service (NWS) for various regions of Michigan. Outdoor objects should be secured, and high profile vehicles should exercise extra caution while driving. Power outages are possible due to unsecured objects and tree limbs being knocked down gusty winds.

Michigan is currently experiencing strong winds and gusts of up to 50 mph, which have prompted a wind advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS). Most of the Lower Peninsula, including Cheboygan, Jackson, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw, are covered the advisory. Additionally, the eastern part of the Upper Peninsula, including Sault Ste. Marie, St. Ignace, and Mackinac Island, is also under the wind advisory.

Residents are advised to secure any outdoor objects that may be vulnerable to the strong winds. Extra caution should be exercised while driving, particularly for high profile vehicles that may be more susceptible to the force of the gusts. The NWS warns that unsecured objects and tree limbs may be knocked down, potentially leading to isolated power outages throughout the state.

The NWS Grand Rapids office reveals that wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected to rapidly sweep through much of Lower Michigan early Saturday afternoon. The wind advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. for 23 counties in central, south central, southwest, and west central Michigan.

Reports from airports along Lake Michigan indicate that wind gusts have already exceeded 50 mph. The Holland and Muskegon airports have reported 53 mph winds, while the Benton Harbor airport recorded winds of 52 mph, according to the NWS Grand Rapids Office.

The wind advisory for the northern part of the Lower Peninsula will extend until 6 p.m., exposing areas such as Petoskey, Cheboygan, Grayling, and Cadillac to gusts of up to 50 mph. The NWS Gaylord Office warns that power outages are likely, and piers and jetties may become dangerous.

In the Saginaw area, peak gusts of 45 mph are expected, with the wind advisory ending 6 p.m. The NWS Detroit station predicts a brief duration of strong winds, which are expected to decrease in intensity evening. This region includes Midland, Bay City, Bad Axe, Saginaw, Caro, Owosso, and Flint.

The wind advisory for the Upper Peninsula will conclude 8 p.m. Saturday. The NWS anticipates gusts of up to 50 mph in this part of the state. Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island, Beaver Island, and the surrounding islands in the western part of the Upper Peninsula are included in the wind advisory.

Michigan residents are advised to stay updated on weather reports and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.