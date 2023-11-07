A Christmas Giveaway: Win Ultimate Family Game Bundles

This holiday season, we are excited to bring you an incredible opportunity to enhance your festive preparations. We have partnered with toy experts, Mattel Games, to offer 20 lucky winners the chance to win a family game bundle worth over £100 each. There’s no better time to bring your loved ones together and enjoy some quality family or friends game nights than during Christmas.

Let us introduce you to the ultimate game selection included in this fantastic prize package. One of the highlights is the brand new Pictionary vs AI, the world’s first board game that seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technology into physical gameplay. Gather around the table, let your artistic talents shine, and watch as the AI attempts to guess your drawings. Place your bets on whether the AI will guess correctly or not. This innovative twist on a classic game offers a safe and entertaining experience for the whole family.

Of course, no Mattel Games bundle would be complete without the beloved card game, UNO. This bundle includes two new ways to play: UNO No Mercy, an intense and ruthless variation of the game with 56 additional cards, special rules, and super tough action cards. Brace yourselves for a challenging and unapologetic experience! Additionally, UNO Quatro combines the traditional gameplay of getting four-in-a-row with strategic matching of colors or numbers. It’s an exciting twist that will keep everyone on their toes.

That’s not all! The bundle also features Mattel’s classic word game, Scrabble, allowing you to showcase your vocabulary prowess. And for those seeking answers to pressing questions, we’ve included the iconic Magic 8 Ball. Prepare to be amazed its mystical responses.

Last but not least, we have the silly and whimsical Whac-A-Mole, based on the beloved arcade game. Get ready for some hilarious and fast-paced fun that will bring laughter into your home this Christmas.

Start the festive season off with a bang and enter for your chance to win one of these incredible game bundles. Make sure to act quickly as the competition will close at 23:59 pm on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This giveaway is open to UK residents (excluding Northern Ireland), aged 18 and above. Winners will be notified within 28 days after the competition ends. For more information and to read the full Terms and Conditions, click here [URL of the domain]. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to create magical memories and celebrate the joy of the season with your loved ones. Good luck!

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How can I enter the competition?

To enter the competition, simply fill out the form provided in the article. If you are viewing this article on The Sun app, you can find the competition in the Offers section.

2. Who is eligible to participate?

The competition is open to UK residents (excluding Northern Ireland) who are 18 years of age or older.

3. When is the deadline for entering?

The competition ends at 23:59 pm on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Make sure to submit your entry before this time to be considered.

4. How will the winners be notified?

The winners will be notified within 28 days after the competition closes. Keep an eye on your email or other contact information provided during the entry process.

5. What is included in the family game bundle?

The family game bundle includes the following games: Pictionary vs AI, UNO (with UNO No Mercy and UNO Quatro variations), Scrabble, Magic 8 Ball, and Whac-A-Mole. These games offer a variety of exciting experiences for the entire family to enjoy this Christmas.