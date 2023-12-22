Mega VR Game Bundle Giveaway in the MIXED Advent Calendar

Summary: The MIXED Advent Calendar is back with another exciting giveaway. This time, participants have a chance to win a mega bundle of four VR games for Meta Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro.

As the holiday season continues, the MIXED Advent Calendar is full of surprises for VR enthusiasts. In today’s giveaway, a lucky winner will receive an incredible bundle of VR games. This mega bundle includes Racket Club, Out of Scale – A Kurzgesagt Adventure, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, and CookieRun: The Darkest Hour.

We want to express our gratitude to the talented developers who contributed to this amazing bundle. Schell Games, Resolution Games, and StudioFreshDoh have made it possible for us to offer such an exciting prize.

To enter the giveaway, simply click on the Advent calendar door and submit your entry before 11.59 pm (Central European Time, CET) on the same day. Winners will be randomly selected within 7 days after the competition day. If you’re chosen as a winner, we’ll notify you via email.

Please note that physical items can only be shipped to addresses within the USA, United Kingdom, or Europe. If you fail to respond to our notification within 7 days, your prize will be forfeited and a new winner will be selected.

Your privacy is important to us, and we will only use your email or postal address for the purpose of participation and prize delivery. Rest assured that all addresses will be deleted after the draw, in compliance with our privacy policy.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to win a bundle of four amazing VR games for your Meta Quest device. Enter the MIXED Advent Calendar giveaway now and experience virtual reality like never before!