Wilson Girls Volleyball Sweeps Temecula Valley in CIF-SS Division 2 Playoffs

The Wilson girls volleyball team pulled off an impressive 3-0 victory over Temecula Valley in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 girls volleyball playoffs. The Bruins were able to come from behind and win a pivotal second set scoring six straight points.

Seniors Chloe Pravednikov and Babi Gubbins, along with freshman Simrin Adams, played a crucial role in the victory. Pravednikov and Gubbins combined for 28 kills, while Adams contributed 11 kills, including back-to-back points in the second set to give the Bruins the lead. Adams mentioned that her goal was to fire up her team and regain the momentum, and her efforts paid off with a six-point comeback.

The Bruins, who received a first-rounde, now have an overall record of 26-9. They were dominant throughout the match, winning each set 25-20, 26-24, and 25-21. Gubbins, a Stanford commit, led the team with 15 kills, while Pravednikov, who is committed to Pepperdine, had 13 kills.

Head coach Chris Ceballos attributed the team’s success to the strong leadership of the seniors and the impressive performance of freshman Adams. He mentioned that Adams plays beyond her years and has experience playing in high-pressure situations.

With this win, the Wilson girls volleyball team advances to the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs. They will look to continue their strong performance and make a deep run in the postseason.

