New Article: The Impact of Craig Counsell’s Hiring on the Chicago Cubs

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the baseball world, the Chicago Cubs have made the daring decision to hire Craig Counsell as their new manager. This appointment has not only made Counsell the highest-paid manager in MLB history, but it also means that David Ross, who spent four years at the helm of the Cubs, is no longer in charge.

While Ross had a respectable career record of 262-284, the Cubs fell short of a postseason appearance in 2023, ultimately losing crucial games that paved the way for other teams in the National League wild card race. Although there was no indication that Ross was on the hot seat, the availability of Counsell, widely regarded as one of the best managers in the game, prompted the Cubs’ front office to make a change and let Ross go.

It seems that there may have been some animosity within the Cubs’ organization, particularly between Ross and catcher Willson Contreras. Contreras, who played under Ross’ management for three years before his move to the St. Louis Cardinals, took to Instagram with a cutting remark upon learning of Ross’ departure, saying, “About time.” This public display of disapproval is uncommon among active MLB players and reflects a strained relationship between Contreras and Ross.

The tension between the two is not entirely surprising, as rumors circulated in 2022 that Ross did not approve of Contreras and played a role in his eventual free agent departure. While Ross denied these claims and expressed his respect for Contreras, there was clear friction between them during their time together in Chicago.

As the Cubs move forward with Counsell leading the team, it remains to be seen how Ross will bounce back from this setback. Given his achievements as both a player and a coach, Ross undoubtedly deserves another opportunity in the league. It is evident that he was well-respected in Chicago, and it is highly unlikely that he will be joining the Cardinals’ coaching staff anytime soon.

In conclusion, the hiring of Craig Counsell as the Cubs’ manager signifies a new era for the team. While there are lingering tensions within the organization, the focus now shifts to Counsell and his approach to the game. With his experience and success, the Cubs are banking on Counsell to lead them to future victories and, ultimately, a return to postseason glory.

