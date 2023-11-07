The Impact of Craig Counsell’s Hiring on the Chicago Cubs

In a surprising move, the Chicago Cubs have appointed Craig Counsell as their new manager, making him the highest-paid manager in MLB history. Counsell, the former skipper of the Milwaukee Brewers, will receive a staggering $40 million over a five-year period. With this decision, the Cubs have bid farewell to their previous manager, David Ross, who held the position for four years.

Ross, who achieved a career record of 262-284, led the Cubs towards a potential postseason appearance in 2023. However, the team faltered down the stretch, ultimately allowing the Arizona and Miami teams to advance in the National League wild card race. While Ross did not appear to be on the hot seat, the Cubs’ front office saw an opportunity to acquire the highly-regarded Counsell, leading to Ross’ departure.

The news of Ross’ exit has not been received well within the Cubs organization. Willson Contreras, who played alongside Ross as a rookie in 2016 and spent three years under his management, expressed his discontent on Instagram, stating, “About time.” This bold statement illustrates Contreras’ apparent dissatisfaction with Ross’ managerial performance and perhaps sheds light on his decision to leave for the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason.

The strained relationship between Contreras and Ross is not a recent development. It is rumored that Ross did not approve of Contreras and played a role in facilitating his free agent departure. Ross denied these claims, expressing his respect for Contreras. However, the existence of friction between the two is evident, stemming from their time as fellow catchers in Chicago.

As Ross moves on from the Cubs, it remains to be seen where his next managerial opportunity will arise. With his background as a former catcher, Ross may bring a unique perspective to the game. Regardless of past conflicts, there is no doubt that Ross achieved respect and appreciation during his tenure in Chicago.

While Counsell’s hiring has brought excitement to the Cubs, it is important to note that Ross was not fired due to incompetence. Rather, the opportunity to bring in Counsell, considered one of the best managers in the game, was simply too compelling to pass up.

—

