The Chicago Cubs Take a Bold Step with New Manager Hire

The Chicago Cubs sent shockwaves through the baseball world with their recent announcement of hiring Craig Counsell as their new manager. This move not only makes Counsell the highest-paid manager in MLB history, but it also means that former manager David Ross is no longer in charge of the Cubs’ clubhouse.

While there was no indication that Ross was on the hot seat, the availability of Counsell, who is widely regarded as one of the best skippers in the game, prompted the Cubs’ front office to make a drastic change. Ross, who spent four years as Chicago’s manager, had a career record of 262-284. Although the Cubs were on the verge of a postseason appearance in 2023, they faltered down the stretch, losing crucial games that cost them a spot in the National League wild card race.

Following the news of Ross’ departure, catcher Willson Contreras, who played under Ross for three years before moving on to the St. Louis Cardinals, took to Instagram with a cutting response: “About time.” This unexpected jab from Contreras suggests that his relationship with Ross was not on solid ground. It raises questions about whether their friction influenced Contreras’ decision to leave the Cubs as a free agent.

The tension between Contreras and Ross seemed to stem from their divergent perspectives on the game. As a former catcher, Ross approached the game with a particular mindset that may not have aligned with Contreras’ views. Despite this disagreement, it is worth noting that Ross has always expressed respect for Contreras, countering rumors that he played a role in Contreras’ departure.

While Counsell’s hiring marks an exciting new chapter for the Cubs, it should not overshadow Ross’ accomplishments as a player and coach. The Cubs organization has always held him in high regard, and there is no doubt that he will have opportunities to make his mark elsewhere in the league.

