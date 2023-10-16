Willow Star Warwick Davis Expresses Disappointment Over Removal of Disney+ Series

Willow star Warwick Davis has voiced his displeasure about the removal of the Disney+ fantasy-adventure series from the streaming platform, describing it as “embarrassing.” In a tweet, Davis expressed concern about how to respond to the show’s fans when they inquire about its absence from Disney+.

Although the streamer had previously announced that there would be no second season of the original series, creator Jon Kasdan has indicated that the status of Willow is more of a pause than a cancellation. Season 2 has been written, but it will not be produced for at least the next 12 months. Nevertheless, Disney decided to remove the series from its streaming service in May.

The first season of Willow, consisting of eight episodes, premiered on November 30, 2022, and concluded on January 11, 2023. Despite the discontinuation of the series in its current form, Willow remains an important intellectual property in the Lucasfilm library and may be revisited in the future, according to Deadline.

The series introduced new characters and took place in a world inhabited mythical creatures such as brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and more. A group of unlikely heroes embarks on a perilous journey to distant lands, where they must confront their inner demons and unite to save their world.

Willow brought Warwick Davis’ character, Willow Ufgood, back to screens 35 years after the original movie. The cast also included Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Tony Revolori. The pilot was written Jon Kasdan, who served as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle. Ron Howard and Bob Dolman were also involved as creators, and Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan worked as executive producers.

