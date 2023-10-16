Warwick Davis Calls Out Disney for Removing “Willow” Series from Disney+

Actor Warwick Davis, who portrayed the titular character in the “Willow” franchise, has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to question Disney about the removal of the “Willow” television series from Disney+. In a recent post, Davis appealed to the studio, asking them to address the concerns of fans who are unable to stream the show.

The “Willow” franchise began in 1988 with Ron Howard’s fantasy film and was revived with a Disney+ sequel series in 2022. However, after just one eight-episode season, Disney decided to cancel the show due to cost-cutting measures. Additionally, they removed the series from the streaming platform entirely.

“Please tell me, Walt Disney Company, what do I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can’t watch the series anymore? #embarrassing,” Davis posted.

The removal of the “Willow” series is part of Disney’s larger strategy to remove nearly 50 titles from its streaming library. Among the other titles removed were the series “The Mysterious Benedict Society” and the feature film “The One and Only Ivan.” Disney’s Chief Financial Officer, Christine McCarthy, explained that this removal of content allows Disney to write down the value of these assets, reducing the company’s tax bill.

Warwick Davis reprised his role as Willow Ufgood in the Disney+ series, which premiered in November 2022 and concluded in January 2023. The show, developed Jonathan Kasdan, received positive reviews from critics, boasting an 83% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its only season.

In conclusion, Warwick Davis has raised concerns about Disney’s decision to remove the “Willow” series from Disney+. With fans expressing disappointment, Davis has called upon the studio to provide an explanation for the removal, emphasizing the impact on dedicated subscribers.

