Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration Brings Together A Star-Studded Guest List

Tonight on CBS, viewers will have the opportunity to witness a star-studded event honoring the legendary Willie Nelson on his 90th birthday. The celebration, recorded at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30, promises to be a night to remember.

A remarkable lineup of performers, including some of country music’s biggest stars, came together to pay tribute to Willie Nelson’s enduring legacy. From Grammy winners to Hollywood celebrities, the special event promises an unforgettable experience.

Among the performers were Chris Stapleton, known for his powerful and soulful voice, and country music superstar Miranda Lambert. The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, showcased their signature harmonies, while Gary Clark Jr. brought his blues-infused guitar skills to the stage. Other notable artists who joined the celebration include Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, and Snoop Dogg.

The guest list for the evening was equally as impressive, with renowned actors and musicians making appearances. Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Woody Harrelson, and Owen Wilson were among the stars who gathered to honor Nelson’s remarkable career.

As the anticipation builds for this star-studded event, it is worth noting that the 2024 Grammy Awards are just around the corner. Music lovers are eagerly awaiting the full list of nominations, hoping to see some of the performers from Nelson’s birthday celebration among the contenders.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable performances and memorable moments as the industry comes together to celebrate the one and only Willie Nelson. Tune in tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS or stream the special on Paramount+.