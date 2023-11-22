A New Era of Celebrity Cannabis Brands Takes Hold in Michigan

In recent years, Michigan’s cannabis industry has witnessed the emergence of celebrity-branded products, and it’s proving to be a winning strategy for both growers and retailers. While Aardvark Industries has already seen success with Cheech’s Stash, their focus has shifted to the exclusivity of the Willie’s Reserve brand. On the other hand, Common Citizen, one of the state’s largest vertically integrated operators, has taken a different approach partnering with Mike Tyson to launch his own marijuana brand.

Aardvark Industries initially faced challenges when their Cheech’s Stash brand quickly sold out, limiting their ability to diversify. To overcome this obstacle, the company started working with other growers to supplement volumes for other brands like Willie’s Reserve. By allowing select retailers exclusive distribution rights in their region, Aardvark ensures that Willie’s Reserve remains a specialty product rather than a mainstream brand.

Green Stem, a popular retailer in the area, has recognized the appeal of celebrity-branded cannabis products. Many of their customers come from neighboring states where marijuana remains illegal or is less accessible due to high taxes and limited availability. The familiarity and recognition of celebrity names make these products a preferred choice for consumers.

On the other end of the spectrum, Common Citizen has decided to tap into the celebrity brand phenomenon partnering with Mike Tyson. Their line of Mike Bites, gummies shaped like an ear with a bite taken out, pays homage to Tyson’s infamous ear-biting incident during his fight against Evander Holyfield. This unique product stands out on retail shelves and generates a significant price uplift compared to similar offerings under different brands.

While Aardvark plans to expand its portfolio of celebrity brands, Common Citizen is taking a cautious approach. The company wants to evaluate the stability of existing celebrity brands in other states before making any further licensing decisions. They recognize the importance of ensuring proper representation and marketing to avoid diluting the market with ineffective brands.

As the celebrity cannabis brand trend continues to gain momentum in Michigan, it will be crucial for growers, retailers, and consumers to find the right balance between exclusivity, novelty, and effective marketing. This new era of celebrity-branded products offers exciting opportunities, but success will ultimately hinge on delivering high-quality products that meet the evolving needs and expectations of consumers.

