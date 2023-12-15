Secwepemctsín Language Teacher Finds Purpose and Sobriety through Teaching

A dedicated language and culture teacher, Dannika Murphy has completely transformed her life through the learning and teaching of Secwepemctsín, her traditional language. Murphy, who began teaching Secwepemctsín at École Nesika Elementary in Williams Lake three years ago, has recently started posting language videos on TikTok to provide additional resources for students and others interested in learning Secwepemctsín.

Murphy’s journey with Secwepemctsín is truly remarkable. Just two years before starting her teaching career, she began learning the language under the guidance of her uncle, Cody William, who was teaching Secwepemctsín at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Williams Lake. Despite only speaking English and a few words of Chilcotin growing up, Murphy quickly connected with Secwepemctsín, describing the learning process as something that “just clicks.”

For Murphy, learning Secwepemctsín played a significant role in her personal journey towards sobriety. Growing up as a “half-breed” with a mother who was a residential school survivor and a father of European descent, Murphy struggled with identity and turned to alcohol at a young age. However, at the age of 14, she made the decision to get sober and joined Alcoholics Anonymous. This commitment to sobriety was not without its challenges, as she lost many friends along the way.

Despite the obstacles she faced, Murphy remained determined to create a better future for herself and her children. She became a young mother at the age of 16, juggling parenting, completing high school, and working full-time to support her family. Through perseverance and a “severe lack of confidence,” she graduated on time as the valedictorian of her school.

Tragedy struck when Murphy’s first daughter passed away just hours after birth, followed the family’s evacuation from wildfires. These difficult times only further motivated Murphy to find strength in her children and turn every situation into an adventure.

As she learned and embraced the Secwepemctsín language, Murphy found solace and connection with her late father, who was proud to see her speaking it. Despite his passing, Murphy continued her language journey and became a cultural assistant at the Williams Lake First Nation while also teaching at Nesika Elementary.

Her ultimate goal is to instill confidence in her students and see Secwepemctsín spoken comfortably and widely. Murphy’s journey exemplifies the power of language and cultural education in transforming lives and building a stronger community.