The Royal Family Commemorates Remembrance Day: A Tribute to Fallen Heroes

The Royal Family is paying tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for their country. On this solemn occasion of Remembrance Day, Prince William and Kate Middleton have updated their social media profiles to honor the UK and Commonwealth soldiers who lost their lives in various conflicts.

In a departure from previous years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen a new profile photo, capturing a poignant moment from the 2019 Festival of Remembrance. Clad in all-black attire and donning red poppy pins, they stand united in remembrance and solidarity. The poppy, a symbol of sacrifice dating back to 1921, has become an annual tradition for the royal family during the month of November.

Additionally, their cover photo on X showcases the Field of Remembrance, adorned with crosses adorned with poppies. This powerful image serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made countless individuals. Last year’s cover photo featured finalists of the Earthshot Prize, demonstrating the couple’s commitment to addressing global environmental challenges.

Notably, other members of the royal family have also updated their social media profiles. King Charles and Queen Camilla have replaced their coronation picture with a throwback photograph from a previous Remembrance Day, capturing their attendance at a service in Ottawa, Canada. The cover photo, featuring a stunning display of red ceramic poppies and the phrase “Lest We Forget,” is a tribute to the 2014 poppy installation at the Tower of London.

As the royal family gathers to pay their respects, they will undoubtedly don red poppies, a symbol of remembrance. They will attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and participate in the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph memorial in London.

FAQ:

Q: Why do the royals update their social media profiles for Remembrance Day?

A: The royal family updates their social media profiles to better reflect the solemnity and significance of Remembrance Day, paying tribute to fallen soldiers.

Q: What is the significance of the poppy?

A: The poppy is a symbol of sacrifice and has been used since 1921 to commemorate war heroes. It has become synonymous with Remembrance Day for the UK and Commonwealth countries.

Q: What is the Earthshot Prize?

A: The Earthshot Prize is an initiative launched Prince William and aims to find solutions to pressing environmental issues our planet faces.

