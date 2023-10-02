Prince William and Princess Kate Reflect on Eventful September

Prince William and Princess Kate have taken to social media to reflect on their busy month of September. In a series of posts titled “The September Rewind,” the couple shared highlights of their official engagements from the past month. The first post featured their visit to Homewards UK, where they volunteered at the Rising Stars programme, providing support to homeless individuals seeking employment. They also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, marking the first anniversary of her death with a moment of reflection at St David’s Cathedral.

The September Rewind also included their appearance on Mike Tindall’s podcast, Good Bag Rugby, where they opened up about personal moments, such as William’s emotional reaction to watching his cousin Zara in the European Eventing Championship and Kate’s biggest sporting regret. The couple also shared snippets from their attendance at the Rugby World Cup 2023, where they visited the England team.

Additionally, the rewind highlighted Prince William’s trip to New York for Climate Week and the announcement of the 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists. The couple’s social media presence has been capturing attention this year with professionally edited reels of royal occasions, aimed at engaging young people.

In other news, Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly making a revolutionary move hiring their own CEO to oversee their household staff. This change breaks from the traditional hierarchy where staff would typically report to private secretaries. The couple’s decision to hire a CEO reflects their desire for a more modern and streamlined approach to managing their household.

