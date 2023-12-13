Prince William and Princess Kate Share Controversial Christmas Photo

In a surprising turn of events, Prince William and Princess Kate have shared their 2023 family Christmas card, but it’s not getting the reaction they were hoping for. The black and white photo of the Royal couple with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, quickly went viral as followers noticed some apparent visual inaccuracies.

Social media users were quick to point out that Prince George appeared to have an extra leg in the photo, while Prince Louis seemed to be missing a finger. Speculations quickly arose, with some suggesting a Photoshop fail or questioning how the photographer didn’t notice these mistakes.

However, amidst the criticisms, there were also compliments from some followers who defended the photo. One person insisted that all fingers were accounted for and explained that they were just spread on the armchair. They also praised the simplicity and classiness of the photo, noting how relatable it is to many families.

Despite the mixed reactions, the photo has generated significant engagement on social media. As of now, there have been over 24,000 comments and nearly 2.8 million likes on the photo.

While it’s unclear how these visual inaccuracies occurred, it’s evident that even members of the Royal family aren’t immune to the scrutiny and critique that comes with sharing photos on social media. The incident serves as a reminder that no one is perfect, not even those in the public eye.