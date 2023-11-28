Will Zalatoris Returns to the Workplace: A Lesson in Adaptability

After months of speculation, the dreaded “recession” may finally be upon us. Job losses are on the rise, and competition in the market is becoming fierce. However, amid the gloomy outlook, there is a glimmer of hope. One person you won’t have to compete with for that open position is Will Zalatoris.

The professional golfer, who has come close to victory on multiple occasions, is making a comeback this week after an eight-month hiatus due to a microdisectomy. Zalatoris surprised many when he revealed that during his time off, he decided to return to school, update his resume, and even create a LinkedIn account.

Reflecting on his academic detour, Zalatoris humorously shared his experiences of being surrounded much younger classmates. “It was pretty funny taking some elective classes,” he chuckled. “All the kids were 18, 19 in the summers and I’m 27, writing my resume for work and creating a LinkedIn account. There were some pretty funny aspects in there.”

While Zalatoris didn’t disclose whether these actions were prompted an elective requirement or his concerns about his career as a golfer, it’s clear that he considered different options for his future.

Fortunately, Zalatoris has fully recovered and is ready to make a triumphant return to the golf course. This is not just great news for him, but also for all aspiring professionals navigating the current job market. His story serves as a reminder of the importance of adaptability and exploring new avenues during challenging times.

