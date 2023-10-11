Will you pay ₹12,000 for this tiny flat in Bengaluru?

A picture of a tiny flat listed on a house-hunting website in Bengaluru has recently gone viral on social media. The 1RK (room, kitchen, and bathroom) flat is available for rent at a surprisingly high price of ₹12,000 per month. The image of the flat, shared on Reddit, shows a small room with a bed squeezed in between two walls. The post has elicited strong reactions from internet users, with many expressing disbelief and shock at the high rent and deposit of ₹50,000.

The post on Reddit has garnered over 1,200 upvotes and counting, with users sharing their thoughts in the comments section. Some compared the tiny flat to a toilet converted into a bedroom, while others joked about the abundance of switches in such a small space. One user even shared their own experience of living in a similar cramped flat in 2019.

The viral picture has brought attention to the issue of exorbitant rental prices in Bengaluru, a city known for its long traffic jams and high cost of living. Many people are questioning the justification for such high rents for such small living spaces.

While the viral flat may be an extreme example, it highlights the challenges faced individuals and families looking for affordable housing in cities like Bengaluru. The demand for rental properties often exceeds the supply, leading to inflated prices. As a result, many people are forced to compromise on living conditions or pay high rents for small spaces.

It is important for policymakers and housing authorities to address the issue of affordable housing in cities like Bengaluru. Increasing the supply of rental properties and implementing regulations to control rent prices can help alleviate the burden on tenants. Only then can individuals and families find decent and affordable housing options that meet their needs and budgets.

