Will Whatsapp Ring If Blocked?

In today’s digital age, communication has become easier and more convenient than ever before. One popular messaging platform that has gained immense popularity is WhatsApp. With its user-friendly interface and wide range of features, it has become a go-to app for millions of people worldwide. However, there may be times when you want to block someone on WhatsApp. But what happens when you block someone? Will WhatsApp still ring if you block someone? Let’s find out.

When you block someone on WhatsApp, it means that person will no longer be able to send you messages, see your profile picture, or view your status updates. Essentially, it cuts off all communication between you and the blocked person. But what about calls? Will WhatsApp still ring if someone tries to call you after being blocked?

The answer is no. When you block someone on WhatsApp, any calls they attempt to make to you will not go through. The caller will hear the phone ring on their end, but your phone will not ring. This means that you will not be disturbed any calls from the blocked person.

FAQ:

Q: Can a blocked person still see my messages?

A: No, when you block someone on WhatsApp, they will not be able to see any messages you send them. The messages will remain undelivered.

Q: Can a blocked person see my profile picture and status updates?

A: No, blocking someone on WhatsApp also prevents them from seeing your profile picture and status updates.

Q: Can a blocked person still call me on WhatsApp?

A: While the caller will hear the phone ring on their end, your phone will not ring if someone tries to call you after being blocked.

In conclusion, when you block someone on WhatsApp, it effectively cuts off all forms of communication with that person. This includes messages, profile picture, status updates, and calls. So, if you’re looking to maintain your privacy or avoid unwanted contact, blocking someone on WhatsApp is an effective solution.