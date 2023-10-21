Nitin Gadkari Plans to Utilize Social Media for Campaign in General Elections

Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has revealed that he will rely on social media platforms rather than traditional advertisement banners for his campaign during next year’s general elections. Gadkari expressed confidence that his dedication to social upliftment and down-to-earth attitude will help him win his constituency. He plans to seek the blessings of the people through mobile networks and social media platforms.

Recognizing the intelligence of voters, Gadkari acknowledged that household voting patterns can vary significantly, with family members supporting different political parties. However, he emphasized that despite these differences, people accept gifts and benefits from all political parties. In order to reach out to the electorate, Gadkari aims to utilize social media platforms to showcase his track record of development and connect with potential voters.

Contrary to the notion of political dynasties, Gadkari firmly stated that his family members are not his political heirs. He believes that his true political assets are his workers, not his relatives. Although his physical property will be inherited his family, Gadkari rejected a suggestion from party colleagues to make his elder son an office bearer of the party. He strongly opposes the idea of family members occupying positions of power.

In a candid revelation, Gadkari shared a personal anecdote from his youth, confessing that he dreamed of marrying Bollywood actress Hema Malini, fondly known as the “Dream Girl.” However, when he had the opportunity to express his dream to her after becoming a minister and she visited his house, Hema Malini playfully admitted that she would have considered the possibility. Notwithstanding this revelation, Gadkari clarified that he has always considered his wife as his real-life Hema Malini, although his favorite heroine has always been Rekha.

Despite holding high office, Gadkari admitted that he still enjoys eating light foods from roadside eateries, reflecting his down-to-earth nature and ability to relate to the common people.

