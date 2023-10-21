Nitin Gadkari: My Workers are my Real Political Assets

In a recent interview, Nitin Gadkari, a prominent Indian politician and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasized the importance of his workers as his true political assets. He expressed that while his physical property would go to his family members, it is his workers who hold the key to his success in the political arena.

Gadkari firmly rejected a suggestion from his party colleagues to appoint his elder son as an office bearer in the party. He made it clear that he would not allow any favoritism towards his family members in his political career.

Furthermore, Gadkari shared a fascinating anecdote from his youth, revealing his dream to marry the renowned Bollywood actress, Hema Malini. He confessed that during a visit to his house, he mustered the courage to share his dream with her. To his surprise, Hema Malini responded saying that she would have considered his proposal. Gadkari went on to explain that although he considered his wife as his own Hema Malini, his favorite actress has always been Rekha.

In a candid admission, Gadkari also revealed his fondness for eating light foods from roadside eateries. Despite his position as a minister, he still enjoys the simplicity and flavor of street food.

Gadkari’s views on the importance of his workers align with his reputation as a leader who values his team and recognizes their contributions. His commitment to meritocracy and his refusal to engage in nepotism demonstrate his dedication to a fair and inclusive political environment.

