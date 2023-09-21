The Integration of TON Token with Telegram Messaging App Boosts Price and Performance

Telegram Open Network (TON) project, initiated the Durov brothers in 2018, faced regulatory obstacles with the SEC, forcing the founders to step away. Nevertheless, the TON Foundation, led a group of developers, persevered and continued to enhance the project. Coinmarketcap reported a 6.68% decrease in TON coin market value but a 14.41% surge in trading volume in the past 24 hours. TON’s market value currently stands at $7,967,828,551, and its trading volume is $49,285,550.

The TON Foundation successfully integrated their token into Telegram’s messaging app, which boasts over 800 million active monthly users. This integration has sparked heightened interest and activity within the crypto space. It is crucial to note that the TON project operates independently from Telegram and is not affiliated with its founders.

The inclusion of the TON token within the Telegram app has positively impacted its price and performance. Over the past month, the coin has experienced a 71% growth and witnessed an increase in active addresses and token transfers on the Ethereum blockchain, where it is traded as a ‘wrapped asset’. This has also resulted in higher trading volumes on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap and Pancakeswap.

A key aspect of this integration is the introduction of ‘TON Space,’ a self-custodial wallet integrated into the Telegram app. This wallet allows users to directly engage with digital assets within the messaging platform and utilize mini-apps. For instance, the platform ‘Fragment’ enables trading and auctioning of Telegram usernames, successfully raising $120 million according to the TON Foundation.

In terms of technical analysis, the price of TON had been in a downtrend from March to August, declining nearly 50% before reversing from the $1.1 support level and entering an uptrend. The current price level stands at $2.31 after increasing approximately 120% since August. However, considering the previous price pattern, the coin appears to be forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern, typically indicative of a bearish trend.

In conclusion, the integration of the TON token with the Telegram messaging app has garnered substantial attention and demand, resulting in a surge in price and activity. However, there is a potential bearish pattern forming, suggesting a subsequent decrease in price. To avoid this, more buyers need to enter the market and surpass resistance levels.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article should be viewed for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency trading and investing involve inherent risks leading to potential financial loss.