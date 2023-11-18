Will Tom Cruise Do Another Mummy?

In a surprising turn of events, rumors have been circulating about whether Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise will reprise his role in another installment of the action-packed franchise, “The Mummy.” After the release of the 2017 film, which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the future of the series and Cruise’s involvement.

What is “The Mummy” franchise?

“The Mummy” franchise is a series of films that revolve around ancient Egyptian curses, resurrected mummies, and thrilling adventures. The franchise gained popularity in the late 1990s with the release of the first film, starring Brendan Fraser. Tom Cruise joined the franchise in 2017 with a reboot of the series, which aimed to bring a fresh perspective to the story.

What happened with the 2017 film?

The 2017 reboot of “The Mummy” was met with mixed reviews. While some praised the film’s action sequences and Cruise’s performance, others felt that it failed to capture the charm and excitement of the original films. Despite earning over $400 million worldwide, the film did not meet the studio’s expectations, leading to uncertainty about the future of the franchise.

Will Tom Cruise return for another film?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Tom Cruise’s involvement in another “Mummy” film. However, there have been reports suggesting that the actor is interested in exploring the character further and potentially continuing the franchise. Cruise is known for his dedication to his roles and his willingness to take on challenging projects, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he decides to embark on another adventure as the iconic monster hunter.

Conclusion

While the future of “The Mummy” franchise remains uncertain, fans can still hold onto hope that Tom Cruise will once again don the hat and whip for another thrilling installment. Only time will tell if the actor will choose to continue his journey as the fearless adventurer, but until then, fans can revisit the existing films and speculate about what the future may hold for this beloved franchise.