TikTok Shifts Monetization Strategy with the End of Its Creator Fund

TikTok, the popular social media app, will be saying goodbye to its inaugural creator fund in December. However, creator-industry expert Samir Chaudry suggests that this shift in monetization strategy could lead to new opportunities for content creators on the app.

The creator fund, initially launched in 2020 as a $1 billion pool, was designed to incentivize users to produce more content. While TikTok has been successful in amplifying diverse voices and nurturing digital culture brands, many creators expressed dissatisfaction with the low payouts. Payments were determined based on views and engagement, but as more users joined the creator fund, the payouts dwindled. In fact, popular vlogger Hank Green revealed in a YouTube video that he earned only 2.5 cents for every 1,000 views on TikTok with the creator fund, despite having 8 million followers.

With the creator fund coming to an end, TikTok is redirecting its focus to the Creativity Program, which is currently undergoing beta testing. This program aims to provide higher payments to high-performing users. To qualify, users must be at least 18 years old and have over 10,000 followers and 100,000 views in the last 30 days. Notably, the Creativity Program will only reward videos longer than 1 minute, excluding shorter clips. According to TikTok, the program offers the potential to earn “up to 20 times the amount previously offered the creator fund.”

Chaudry, of the YouTube channel Colin and Samir, believes that the previous payment model pushed TikTok creators to seek more stable income streams. The shift to the Creativity Program could result in the growth and retention of TikTok-based content on the app. Chaudry asserts that revenue sharing is the most effective monetization approach in the creator economy.

Comparing TikTok to YouTube, Chaudry highlights the challenge in monetizing short-form, vertical videos, which are easily consumed in a short time. The new focus on longer videos through the Creativity Program aims to deepen the connection between creators and their audience, thus providing more opportunities for monetization.

While the Creativity Program is still in beta development, TikTok plans to integrate it as one of its primary monetization methods. The app values insights and feedback from its community, aiming to enhance the TikTok experience for creators.

The future of the creator economy, according to Chaudry, lies in creators’ ability to cultivate meaningful relationships with their viewers. Building brands and creating depth with the audience will be key to turning content creation into a sustainable career.

FAQ

What is the TikTok Creator Fund?

The TikTok Creator Fund was a $1 billion pool designed to encourage users to create more content providing monetary compensation based on views and engagement. However, creators expressed disappointment with the low payouts.

What is the TikTok Creativity Program?

The TikTok Creativity Program is a new initiative that aims to provide higher payments to high-performing users. It is currently undergoing beta testing and will reward videos longer than 1 minute.

Why is TikTok shifting its monetization strategy?

TikTok is shifting its monetization strategy to address the challenges of monetizing short-form, vertical videos. By focusing on longer videos through the Creativity Program, the app aims to deepen the connection between creators and their audience, creating more opportunities for monetization.

What is the future of the creator economy?

The future of the creator economy involves creators building depth and brand connections with their audience, rather than just focusing on viewership. Platforms need to support creators in these endeavors and provide a strong foundation for sustainable monetization.