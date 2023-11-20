Why Politicians’ Attempts to Ban TikTok May Backfire

In a recent congressional hearing, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew over concerns that the popular app poses a national security threat. The bipartisan pile-on against TikTok stems from fears that the Chinese-owned platform could be used to spy on its 73 million American users and spread misinformation. However, while policymakers may have valid concerns, their efforts to ban TikTok could have unintended consequences.

The generational gap is apparent in the discourse surrounding TikTok. Younger voters, who make up a significant portion of the app’s user base, see the attacks on TikTok as ill-informed and unfair. They argue that American companies like Google and Meta also collect and use their data, yet policymakers are not calling for a ban on these platforms. The perceived hypocrisy in targeting TikTok while letting other tech giants off the hook does not sit well with younger voters.

Efforts to ban TikTok not only risk alienating younger voters but also make politicians appear out of touch. TikTok is a popular platform for young people to engage with each other and stay informed about current events. By dismissing TikTok without fully understanding its appeal and utility, politicians run the risk of coming across as disconnected from younger generations.

While concerns about data privacy on TikTok are valid, young voters acknowledge these issues and are open to regulatory measures. However, a complete ban is seen as excessive and unnecessary. Rather than taking a scorched-earth approach, young voters believe that Congress should explore targeted measures to address data privacy and security concerns without infringing upon their access to the platform.

In conclusion, the push to ban TikTok politicians could have unintended consequences. It risks alienating younger voters and further widening the generational gap in politics. Instead of outright banning the platform, policymakers should consider targeted regulatory measures to address valid concerns while preserving the benefits that TikTok provides to its users.

