Will there be E.T. 2?

Is E.T. 2 in the Works? Here’s What We Know So Far

Since its release in 1982, Steven Spielberg’s iconic film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial has captured the hearts of millions around the world. The heartwarming story of a young boy named Elliott and his extraordinary friendship with a lovable alien touched audiences of all ages. Now, nearly four decades later, fans are eagerly wondering if there will ever be a sequel to this beloved classic.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Has there been any official announcement about E.T. 2?

A: As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a sequel to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. However, rumors and speculation have been circulating in recent years, fueling hopes among fans.

Q: What are the chances of a sequel being made?

A: While it’s difficult to determine the likelihood of a sequel, it’s worth noting that Spielberg himself has expressed interest in revisiting the story. In a 2015 interview, he mentioned that he had an idea for a sequel that he believed was “worthy” of being made.

Q: Would the original cast members return for E.T. 2?

A: It’s uncertain whether the original cast members, including Henry Thomas (Elliott) and Drew Barrymore (Gertie), would reprise their roles in a potential sequel. However, given the sentimental value of the film, it’s possible that Spielberg would aim to involve the original cast in some capacity.

Q: What would the storyline of E.T. 2 be?

A: While no official plot details have been revealed, Spielberg has hinted that the sequel would explore the impact of technology on society and how it has changed since the original film’s release. He also mentioned that the story would still revolve around the character of Elliott.

While the future of E.T. 2 remains uncertain, the enduring popularity of the original film ensures that fans will continue to hold out hope for a reunion with their favorite extraterrestrial friend. Whether or not a sequel ever materializes, the magic of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will forever remain a cherished part of cinematic history.