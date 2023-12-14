Is TikTok Planning Another “In the Mix” Event in 2024?

Summary: With the recent success of TikTok’s “In the Mix” event, many are wondering if there will be another one in 2024. Although TikTok has not confirmed anything yet, it’s likely that they will hold off until the new year to announce any plans for future music events.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on whether there will be a TikTok “In the Mix” event in 2024. The first event recently took place, and while it garnered success with all tickets being sold out, TikTok is still evaluating the feasibility of organizing future events.

Considering that 2023 is coming to a close, it’s highly unlikely that TikTok will schedule another major music event in the next few weeks. If they do decide to organize another “In the Mix” event, it will most likely be in 2024. However, it remains unclear whether this event is intended to be an annual celebration or if it will happen multiple times throughout the year. TikTok users eagerly await more information about the platform’s plans for future music events.

Interestingly, despite the occurrence of the recent “In the Mix” event, many people are still searching for information about its timing and location. This suggests that a significant portion of users was unaware of the event. Hopefully, if TikTok organizes future events, they will invest more in promoting them to ensure wider awareness and participation.

