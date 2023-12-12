Will Netflix’s ‘Obliterated’ Return for a Second Season?

After a thrilling first season filled with action, humor, and a dose of intoxication, fans of Netflix’s ‘Obliterated’ are eagerly awaiting news about a potential second installment. The R-rated series, created the talented trio behind ‘Cobra Kai’ – Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald – follows an elite special forces team as they thwart a deadly attack in Las Vegas, only to discover that the bomb they disarmed was a fake.

The show’s first season, consisting of eight entertaining episodes, delighted viewers with its memorable moments, such as Kimi Rutledge’s nod to the iconic whipped cream bikini scene from ‘Varsity Blues.’ Headlined Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig, the talented ensemble cast, including Kimi Rutledge, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, C. Thomas Howell, Eugene Kim, and Paola Lázaro, brought the series to life. Additionally, guest stars David Costabile, Carl Lumby, Costa Ronin, and Lindsey Kraft made notable appearances.

As for the possibility of a second season, Netflix has yet to make an official announcement. However, it is important to note that the show’s debut on November 30 leaves ample time for the streaming platform to determine the show’s future.

Critics’ reviews of ‘Obliterated’ were mixed, garnering a modest 50% Tomatometer score. However, audiences seemed more favorable, giving the show a 77% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.6/10 rating on IMDb. The series has also enjoyed consistent placement in Netflix’s Top 10 since its release, further contributing to its popularity.

The show’s creators, Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald, have expressed enthusiasm about the potential for a second season. When interviewed Inverse, Hurwitz mentioned, “If there’s a demand for it, we’re certainly going to be looking for that next party city where our team could get into mischief and have another adventure.”

Considering the increasing popularity of the show, Netflix’s successful collaboration with the creators, and the precedent set the acclaimed ‘Cobra Kai,’ there is a good chance, estimated at 60-65%, that ‘Obliterated’ will indeed be renewed for a second season. Fans will have to stay tuned for an official announcement from Netflix to know for sure.