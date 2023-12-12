Netflix Renews ‘Sweet Home’ for Seasons 2 and 3, With Season 3 as the Conclusion

Netflix’s hit Korean drama, “Sweet Home,” has been officially renewed for two more seasons, with the third season serving as the show’s conclusion. Filming for both seasons 2 and 3 took place back to back, resulting in a quick turnaround for fans eager to dive back into the monster-filled world of the series.

The final moments of season 2, which premiered in December 2022, teased the premiere of season 3 in summer 2024. This announcement has left fans eagerly counting down the days until they can watch the thrilling conclusion to this gripping story.

All of the surviving cast members from season 2 will be returning for the final season of “Sweet Home,” ensuring that fans will get to see their favorite characters once again. The talented ensemble includes Song Kang as Cha Hyun-su, Go Min-si as Lee Eun-yu, Jinyoung as Park Chan-young, Yoo Oh-seong as Tak In-hwan, Oh Jung-se as Dr. Lim, Kim Moo-yeol as Kim Young-hu, Kim Si-a as Ah-yi, and Lee Jin-uk as Pyeon Sang-wook/Jung Ui-Myeong.

In addition to his role in “Sweet Home,” Song Kang has been making waves in the world of K-dramas. He recently appeared in the popular romance series “My Demon,” which premiered just a week before the second season of “Sweet Home.” Fans may also recognize Song Kang from his roles in other Netflix hits like “Forecasting Love and Weather,” “Navillera,” and “Love Alarm.” However, he gained widespread recognition for his performance in Netflix’s 2021 series “Nevertheless,” where he starred alongside Han So-hee.

“Sweet Home” explores a unique and captivating premise. The series takes place in a world where humans transform into savage monsters, unleashing terror on the world. Amidst this chaos, Cha Hyun-su and his fellow apartment neighbors must fight for survival while holding onto their humanity.

Song Kang, reflecting on his experience with the show, expressed gratitude for the role that “Sweet Home” played in shaping his career. He shared that the director’s belief in him from the beginning has given him great motivation throughout the series’ production.

Fans of “Sweet Home” can look forward to the exciting conclusion of the series in season 3, as the show continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling story and talented cast.