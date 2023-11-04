Is Selling Sunset Season 8 Happening? Here’s What We Know

After an eventful Season 7 filled with drama, shocking moments, and unresolved conflicts, fans are eagerly awaiting news of Selling Sunset Season 8. The reality series, which premiered on Netflix on November 3, had viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering if there will be a Season 7 reunion and if Netflix will renew the show for another season.

While there is no official news of a Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion, Chrishell Stause hinted at the possibility on her Instagram Story. In a cryptic message, she addressed the conflicts within the cast and the idea of storylines being influenced off-camera dynamics. Though nothing is confirmed yet, fans are hopeful for a reunion that will shed light on the events of Season 7.

As for the future of Selling Sunset, the fate of Season 8 remains unknown. As of November 3, there hasn’t been an official renewal or cancellation announcement from Netflix. However, based on past patterns, it’s likely that the show will be renewed for another season. Selling Sunset has gained a dedicated fan base and has even spawned a successful spinoff, Selling The OC.

If Season 8 does happen, viewers can expect to see the resolution of Season 7’s cliffhanger and the continued development of various storylines. From the ongoing feuds between cast members to personal milestones and changes within the brokerage, Selling Sunset Season 8 has the potential to deliver more of the captivating and luxurious real estate reality TV that fans have come to love.

While we await news of Selling Sunset Season 8, fans can also look forward to the upcoming Season 3 of its spinoff series, Selling The OC. The show has already been renewed for two additional seasons, promising more real estate adventures and unresolved issues in the sunny Orange County.

As of now, there is no official premiere date for Selling The OC Season 3. However, based on the previous season premieres, fans can expect the show to return in late summer or early fall of 2024. Until then, fans will have to stay tuned for updates on both Selling The OC and the highly anticipated Selling Sunset Season 8.

FAQs:

1. Will there be a Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion?

As of now, there is no official news of a Season 7 reunion. However, Chrishell Stause’s Instagram Story suggests that a reunion may be on the horizon.

2. Has Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for Season 8?

As of November 3, Netflix has not made an announcement regarding the renewal or cancellation of Selling Sunset. Fans are hopeful for a Season 8.

3. What can we expect from Selling Sunset Season 8?

If Season 8 is renewed, fans can expect the resolution of Season 7’s cliffhanger, ongoing feuds, personal milestones, and new developments within the brokerage.

4. When is Selling The OC Season 3 premiering?

An official premiere date for Selling The OC Season 3 has not been announced. However, based on previous season premieres, it may return in late summer or early fall of 2024.