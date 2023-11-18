Will There Be A Salt 2 With Angelina Jolie?

Since its release in 2010, the action-packed spy thriller “Salt” has captivated audiences around the world. Starring the talented Angelina Jolie as the enigmatic CIA agent Evelyn Salt, the film left fans eagerly anticipating a sequel. However, despite the initial success and popularity of the movie, the question remains: will there be a “Salt 2” with Angelina Jolie?

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding a sequel to “Salt.” While fans have expressed their desire to see Jolie reprise her role as the fierce and cunning spy, the decision ultimately lies in the hands of the film’s producers and studio executives. The success of the first film, both critically and commercially, certainly makes a strong case for a sequel.

FAQ:

Q: What is “Salt” about?

A: “Salt” follows the story of Evelyn Salt, a CIA agent who is accused of being a Russian sleeper agent. As she goes on the run to prove her innocence, Salt must navigate a web of deception and betrayal while trying to protect her loved ones.

Q: Who is Angelina Jolie?

A: Angelina Jolie is an acclaimed American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. She has starred in numerous successful films, including “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” and “Maleficent.”

Q: Is there any hope for a “Salt” sequel?

A: While there is no official confirmation, fans can still hold out hope for a “Salt 2.” The film’s popularity and Jolie’s portrayal of the iconic character make it a possibility in the future.

While fans eagerly await news of a potential “Salt 2,” it is important to remember that the decision ultimately rests with the filmmakers and studios involved. Until then, fans can continue to enjoy the thrilling original film and keep their fingers crossed for a sequel that reunites Angelina Jolie with her iconic role as Evelyn Salt.