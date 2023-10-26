The Paramount Plus Black Friday Deal: What to Expect in 2023

Paramount+ has quickly established itself as a prominent streaming site, offering a vast library of Paramount movies and CBS TV shows. Following its recent merger with Showtime, the service expanded its content catalogue further. With two tier options available, the Essential plan at $6 per month and the Showtime tier at $12 per month, viewers have been wondering if there will be a Paramount+ Black Friday discount this year. Let’s take a closer look at the previous year’s promotions and speculate on what we can anticipate in 2023.

During Black Friday 2022, Paramount offered a 50% discount on their Essential plan. Considering the overall lower pricing structure last year, the discount translated to an annual subscription price of $25 for the Essential plan and $100 for the Premium plan. While Paramount has yet to confirm this year’s Black Friday deals, if history repeats itself, we can expect the Essential plan to drop to $30 for a year and the Showtime plan to be available for $60 during the Black Friday period.

Although Paramount+ has not recently rolled out any major deals, recurring promotions have gradually become more common. The Essential plan is already attractively priced, relying heavily on enticing viewers through free trial subscriptions. It is possible that Paramount is intentionally holding back on promotions until Black Friday to offer an even more enticing offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I currently get Paramount+ at the lowest price?

The most cost-effective way to access Paramount+ currently is through their free trial, available for both the Essential and Showtime plans. By signing up, you can enjoy the service for a full seven days without any charges. However, it is important to remember that you will be billed at the end of the trial week if you do not cancel your subscription. Please note that this offer is not applicable if you have previously availed of the free trial.

2. Can I make a one-time annual payment for Paramount+?

Yes, Paramount+ offers the option to purchase a full year of either the Essential or Showtime plan in advance. By doing so, the monthly cost decreases to $5 for the Essential plan and $10 for the Showtime plan, resulting in potential savings of $12 or $24 per year respectively. This is an excellent choice for viewers who anticipate indulging in a significant amount of Showtime and CBS content throughout the year.