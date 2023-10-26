Why Disney+ Might Offer a Black Friday Deal This Year

Disney+ has established itself as one of the top streaming services available today. Boasting a vast library of beloved Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic content, it has become a favorite among both kids and adults. With its reasonable monthly subscription fee of $8 for the basic plan, it offers great value for the quality and quantity of content it provides.

Despite not offering a Black Friday deal last year and even raising its prices shortly after the shopping event, there are indications that Disney+ might reconsider this approach in 2022. In September, Disney surprised customers reducing the price of its basic subscription from $8 to only $2 per month for three months. This limited-time offer demonstrated a willingness to provide discounts, prompting some to speculate that a Black Friday deal could be on the horizon.

While there is no concrete evidence confirming a Black Friday deal for Disney+ this year, this recent price reduction offers a glimmer of hope. Disney may view this as a stepping stone towards attracting new subscribers and retaining existing ones during the holiday shopping season. A Black Friday deal could potentially be a win-win for both Disney and its customers, allowing them to access even more of the magical content they love at a discounted price.

If Disney+ were to offer a Black Friday deal, it would likely involve some form of discounted subscription or bundled package. However, until an official announcement is made, it is important to keep in mind that the likelihood of a deal is uncertain.

In the meantime, there are other options for obtaining Disney+ at a lower cost. The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, offers savings for those interested in multiple streaming services. The bundle comes in two variations: one with ads for $15 per month and another without ads for a slightly higher price. This can be a budget-friendly way to enjoy a wide range of entertainment options while maximizing your subscription value.

As the holiday season approaches, speculation and anticipation grow regarding possible Black Friday deals from various companies. As Disney+ continues to captivate audiences with its exceptional content library, it remains to be seen if it will surprise us all with an exciting offer during this year’s shopping extravaganza. Stay tuned for updates and keep your fingers crossed for a magical Disney+ Black Friday deal.

FAQ

Will Disney+ have a Black Friday deal this year?

The possibility of a Black Friday deal for Disney+ this year is uncertain. While Disney did not offer a deal in 2022, a recent temporary price reduction suggests that they may be open to providing discounts. Keep an eye out for official announcements or promotions.

What is the cheapest way to get Disney Plus now?

The most cost-effective way to access Disney+ is through the Disney Bundle. By purchasing a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, subscribers can enjoy multiple streaming services at a discounted rate. Options with or without ads are available, with prices starting at $10 per month for the bundle with Hulu and $15 per month for the bundle with Hulu and ESPN+.

Are there any free trials for Disney+?

Currently, there is no free trial offered for Disney+. To experience the service, you will need to subscribe and pay the monthly fee.