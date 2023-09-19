Will Netflix’s Dear Child Get a Season 2?

Netflix’s hit series Dear Child, which reached the Top 10 in 84 countries, has left fans wondering if there will be a second season. The German limited series revolves around a missing persons case that resurfaces after 13 years, when a woman named Lena is found escaping from her captor. However, it soon becomes clear that Lena is actually Jasmin Grass, a different kidnapped woman who was forced to assume Lena’s identity and raise two children.

The show received praise for its perplexing plot and fragmented perspectives that captivated viewers. Although the series is based on Romy Hausmann’s novel, it covered the entirety of the book in its six episodes. Hausmann has not published a sequel to her successful novel, Sleepless, but adaptations sometimes continue beyond their source material.

While Dear Child concludes with Jasmin killing her abductor and each victim embarking on their own healing journey, a potential second season could explore the characters’ recovery from the traumatic ordeal. However, this is purely speculation at this point.

Hausmann discussed the differences between her book and the series, expressing excitement about the new character introduced in the adaptation. Although the show hasn’t been officially renewed for a second season, there is hope considering its significant success.

For now, all fans can do is wait for updates on the possibility of Dear Child Season 2. In the meantime, the series can be streamed on Netflix.

