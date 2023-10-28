Meta’s Growth Potential Goes Beyond Expectations

Meta, the tech giant owned Mark Zuckerberg, has seen its share price soar an impressive 130% over the past 12 months, signaling a remarkable recovery for the company. This surge in share price comes alongside three consecutive earnings beats, placing Meta back on track for success.

In its latest earnings report, Meta surpassed analyst predictions, reporting a third-quarter revenue of $34.15 billion, surpassing the estimated $33.56 billion. This outstanding performance has boosted investor confidence in the company’s resurgence after a period of turbulence. Mark Zuckerberg himself highlighted the achievement of Meta’s “highest operating margin in two years.”

One of the key factors driving Meta’s success is the notable increase in time spent on its platforms. Facebook saw a 7% increase in user engagement, while Instagram experienced a 6% rise. These gains can be attributed to the company’s enhancements in content recommendations and the introduction of Reels, which has led to a remarkable 40% increase in time spent on Instagram since its launch.

While cost cutting has played a significant role in Meta’s recent earnings beats, there is much more to their growth story. Meta stands at the forefront of disruptive technologies, incorporating virtual reality, social media, and artificial intelligence (AI) to create innovative products that facilitate social connections and sharing.

One such product is Threads, which has become the fastest-growing social media application in history, boasting 130 million active users. Meta expects Threads to generate $5 billion in revenue the end of 2023, as the company focuses on monetizing this latest offering. Additionally, Mark Zuckerberg expressed his belief that AI-facilitated conversations with businesses will be the next pillar of Meta’s business.

Meta’s venture into virtual reality (VR) has also captured the attention of analysts. While it currently incurs significant costs, VR presents immense potential beyond gaming, particularly in the realms of training and education.

With Meta shares currently trading at around $290, some may consider the target price of $400 as a lofty goal. However, considering Meta’s average annual growth rate of 37.18% over the past decade, reaching this milestone is not beyond the realm of possibility.

Undoubtedly, Meta faces competition from tech peers like Alphabet in the advertising space. Nonetheless, Meta’s diverse operations and increasing interests in various industries position it as more than just a one-trick pony.

While the timeline to reach $400 remains uncertain, Meta’s upward trend, coupled with positive fundamentals, makes it a stock worth holding for long-term growth. With new applications like Reels and Threads leading the charge, Meta’s solid progress indicates strong potential for the future.

