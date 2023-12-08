Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ Awaits Renewal for Season 2 Amid Controversy and Potential Casting Changes

After a successful debut, fans eagerly anticipate news about a potential Season 2 for Netflix’s hit Korean psychological thriller, ‘The Glory.’ With an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and over 25.41 million hours viewed in its first week, the series garnered critical acclaim and a strong following. However, several factors may hinder its continuation.

One significant hurdle is the controversy surrounding director Ahn Gil-ho. In March 2023, an anonymous former university cohort accused Gil-ho of bullying and assault during their time studying abroad in the mid-’90s. Although Gil-ho admits to his wrongdoing and expresses sincere apologies to those affected, the allegations have cast uncertainty over his involvement in future seasons.

Furthermore, speculation arises regarding the potential enlistment of Lee Do Hyun, one of the show’s leads, due to South Korea’s mandatory military service mandate. As a 28-year-old actor, Lee has yet to fulfill this requirement. While his representation remains vague about his enlistment status, the possibility of his departure from the series or a delayed production schedule looms.

Despite these challenges, fans remain eager to delve deeper into the storylines of ‘The Glory.’ The first season ended with a satisfying revenge-filled climax, as Song Hye-kyo’s character, Dong-eun, seeks retribution against her childhood bully. The finale sets the stage for a potential Season 2, with Dong-eun and Lee Do-hyun’s character, Yeo-jeong, working together in prison to uncover Yeo-jeong’s father’s killer.

Should the series receive renewal, Season 2 would likely follow Dong-eun and Yeo-jeong’s pursuit of justice and their relentless search for the killer. Dong-eun’s deceptive abilities may aid them in their quest, highlighting her willingness to help others in need.

While fans eagerly await news about ‘The Glory’ Season 2, it remains uncertain if the show will overcome the obstacles it currently faces. Nevertheless, viewers can still enjoy the captivating first season, which is available for streaming on Netflix.