Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay Millions in Damages in Defamation Lawsuit

In a landmark verdict, Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to pay nearly $150 million in damages to former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. The defamation lawsuit was filed following the 2020 presidential election, during which Giuliani made false statements about Freeman and Moss. However, the question remains as to whether they will actually receive any of the awarded amount.

Giuliani, former New York mayor and attorney to former President Donald Trump, has vowed to appeal the jury’s verdict. Throughout the trial, he and his attorneys claimed that he lacked the funds to cover his debts, but the true extent of his wealth is unclear. Attempts made Freeman and Moss’ attorneys to determine Giuliani’s net worth were unsuccessful due to his non-compliance with subpoenas.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Giuliani’s financial situation, Freeman and Moss’ legal team is determined to ensure that they receive the full amount awarded to them. They plan to move quickly to obtain a final judgment and explore options in other jurisdictions where Giuliani has assets.

However, legal experts suggest that it is unlikely Freeman and Moss will collect the full amount. Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel, believes they will only receive a fraction of the judgment. The actual amount will depend on Giuliani’s assets, which remain undisclosed.

While Giuliani has faced financial difficulties, including unpaid attorney fees and phone bills, he has previously received support, including from Trump, to offset some of his debts. Giuliani has also listed his Manhattan apartment for sale, but it has yet to be sold.

It is uncertain whether Giuliani will try to declare bankruptcy to avoid paying the damages. However, legal precedent suggests that the judgment is independent and cannot be avoided through bankruptcy.

Regardless of the outcome, Freeman expressed that money would never solve all her problems and that her life has been forever changed the ordeal. She spoke of missing her home and the impact on her reputation.