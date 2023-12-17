Chicago’s Chances of a White Christmas: Will It Snow?

Chicago has a long-standing desire for a white Christmas, but this year’s chances seem uncertain. While it’s too early to predict with certainty, there are clues we can gather to get a better idea of what lies ahead for the holiday. According to the National Weather Service, this winter is expected to be relatively mild with below-average snowfall. However, even just one inch of snow on Christmas Day is enough to be considered an official “white Christmas.”

Based on climatology, the odds are against Chicago for experiencing a white Christmas. The probability of seeing one is around 35%, meaning two out of three Christmases are usually not snowy. However, as you move further north in the country or higher in elevation, the chances of significant snow on the ground for Christmas increase. In Illinois, the far northern and northwest suburbs have a 40-50% chance, while the likelihood drops to 25-40% in the suburbs south of the city.

Even though this winter’s forecast doesn’t seem ideal for heavy snow, it only takes one well-timed storm to bring enough snow for a white Christmas. Last year, despite being rated as a “mild” winter with below-average snowfall, Chicago managed to have a white Christmas after five years.

Looking ahead, the long-range temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggests a milder and drier pattern developing, which may persist until Christmas. The 6-10 day temperature outlook indicates temperatures near normal, with average highs around 37 to 38 degrees. While this may not be ideal for snow production, the lower temperatures at night can help preserve any existing snow.

The precipitation outlook, however, is not promising. The 6-10 day outlook suggests near-normal precipitation, but it could mark the beginning of a drier pattern. The 8-14 day temperature outlook leans towards above-average temperatures, and the precipitation outlook for that period suggests below-average precipitation overall. These patterns continue until about a week before Christmas.

In summary, Chicago is heading towards a potentially milder and drier pattern leading up to the holiday. The forecasts indicate above-average temperatures overall and equal chances of above or below normal precipitation. Unfortunately, December’s monthly temperature outlook suggests temperatures are likely to be above average for the month, making it less likely to have the desired white Christmas.

However, it’s important to note that these forecasts are subject to change, and timing plays a crucial role. With the right combination of cold temperatures and enough moisture, there still remains a chance for the city to wake up to a picturesque white Christmas.