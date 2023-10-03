The Influence of Billboard Charts and the Rise of TikTok in the Music Industry

Billboard, a renowned authority in the music industry, has been a prominent figure since the establishment of the first official record chart in 1940. As we approach 2023, the immense rise and influence of K-pop have raised questions about the significance of the Billboard charts. Some argue that it is more challenging to chart on the Melon Top 100, the largest music site in Korea. However, it is important to note that this does not diminish the prestige of the Billboard charts on a global scale.

In response to TikTok’s increasing role as a popular music discovery platform, Billboard recently released a new chart called the Billboard TikTok Top 50. This move showcases Billboard’s commitment to diversity and its goal to capture global trends in detail. The restructuring of the Social 50 chart, which had primarily featured K-pop, is another step towards this direction.

The newly rebranded ‘Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart Twitter’ ranks songs based on real-time mentions over the last 24 hours and a weekly period. This chart effectively highlights the most consumed songs globally, providing valuable insights into the current music landscape.

The Billboard TikTok Top 50 chart tracks the most popular songs among TikTok users in the U.S. and worldwide. It is the first chart of its kind and is based on video views, user engagement, and unique creations on TikTok. This innovative approach allows the chart to reflect the music discovered and enjoyed a passionate community of music fans on TikTok.

Ole Oberman, the Global Head of Music Business Development at TikTok, believes that this chart accurately represents the music listened to through the platform. He stated, “This chart makes perfect sense as the music discovered a community of passionate music fans is reflected in this chart. It provides a clear picture of the music listened to through TikTok.” Billboard President Mike Van also expressed pride in providing a new way to communicate on a large scale, acknowledging the impact that music discovery on TikTok has on shaping pop culture.

Sources: Billboard