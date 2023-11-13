Will Telegram Stories Be Free?

Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its privacy features and extensive functionality, has recently announced the launch of a new feature called “Telegram Stories.” This feature, similar to the stories found on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: will Telegram Stories be free?

What are Telegram Stories?

Telegram Stories are a way for users to share moments from their day with their contacts. Users can capture photos or record videos, add captions, stickers, and even draw on their content before sharing it. These stories are displayed at the top of the chat list and disappear after 24 hours.

Will Telegram Stories be free?

Yes, Telegram Stories will be completely free for all users. Telegram has always prided itself on providing a free and ad-free experience, and this new feature is no exception. Users will be able to enjoy all the benefits of Telegram Stories without any additional cost.

FAQ:

1. Can I control who sees my Telegram Stories?

Yes, you have full control over who can view your Telegram Stories. You can choose to share your stories with all your contacts, specific contacts, or even create a close friends list to share stories exclusively with a select group.

2. Can I save my Telegram Stories?

Unfortunately, Telegram Stories are designed to disappear after 24 hours and cannot be saved within the app. However, you can always save your stories manually downloading them to your device before they expire.

3. Will there be ads in Telegram Stories?

No, Telegram Stories will remain ad-free, just like the rest of the app. Telegram has always prioritized user privacy and experience, and they have no plans to introduce ads into their Stories feature.

In conclusion, Telegram Stories will be a free and ad-free feature available to all Telegram users. It offers a fun and engaging way to share moments with friends and family, while still maintaining the privacy and security that Telegram is known for. So get ready to capture and share your favorite moments with Telegram Stories!