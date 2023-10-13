Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Streaming Release and Ticket Information

Swifties can now relive their favorite blonde pop star’s performance with the theatrical release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. However, fans are wondering if they will also be able to stream the full film on a streaming service.

Although there has been no official announcement yet, it is unlikely that Taylor Swift’s concert film will be available on a streaming subscription service. This is because AMC and Cinemark theaters have the exclusive rights to distribute the film. Instead, fans may have to wait to rent or purchase the movie on digital video platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, or Vudu.

If the film does eventually head to a streaming service, it is expected that it will not be released until after January 12, 2024. This is due to Swift’s deal with AMC, which stipulates that the movie will exclusively play in theaters for at least 13 weeks. This extended run in theaters is longer than the typical release window for most Hollywood films, which usually see a month-long stint in theaters before transitioning to a digital platform.

In the meantime, fans can purchase tickets for The Eras Tour at AMCTheatres.com and Fandango.com. Taylor Swift, known for dropping Easter eggs and hidden messages, teased the release of her re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), pricing the tickets at $19.89 for adults plus tax and $13.13 for children/seniors plus tax.

While it remains uncertain when and where Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available to stream, fans can still enjoy her electrifying performances catching the film in theaters or getting their tickets online.

Definitions:

– Swifties: Fans of Taylor Swift

– Easter egg: A hidden message or clue intentionally placed an artist for fans to discover

– Digital video platform: An online service where users can rent, purchase, or stream movies and TV shows

Source: Harper’s BAZAAR (no URL provided)