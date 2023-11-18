Will Social Security Get A Raise In 2023?

As we approach the new year, many Americans are wondering if Social Security beneficiaries will receive a raise in 2023. The annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is eagerly anticipated millions of retirees and disabled individuals who rely on these benefits to make ends meet. Let’s take a closer look at what the future holds for Social Security recipients.

What is the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)?

The COLA is an annual adjustment made to Social Security benefits to account for inflation and rising living costs. It ensures that beneficiaries’ purchasing power remains relatively stable over time. The COLA is determined the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which measures changes in the prices of goods and services.

What can we expect for 2023?

Based on current projections, it is likely that Social Security beneficiaries will receive a COLA in 2023. The exact percentage increase will be determined the CPI-W data for the third quarter of 2022, which will be released in October 2022. However, it is important to note that the COLA is not guaranteed, as it depends on the rate of inflation.

In recent years, COLA increases have been relatively modest. For example, in 2022, beneficiaries saw a 1.3% increase in their monthly payments. While any increase is welcomed recipients, it is important to consider the rising costs of healthcare, housing, and other essential expenses that may outpace the COLA.

What factors influence the COLA?

The COLA is primarily influenced changes in the CPI-W. If the CPI-W shows a significant increase in the cost of living, beneficiaries can expect a higher COLA. However, if the CPI-W remains relatively stable or experiences a decline, the COLA may be minimal or even non-existent.

In conclusion

While it is likely that Social Security beneficiaries will receive a raise in 2023, the exact percentage increase remains uncertain until the CPI-W data is released in October 2022. It is important for recipients to stay informed about any changes in their benefits and plan their finances accordingly. As the cost of living continues to rise, it is crucial for policymakers to consider the impact on Social Security recipients and ensure that these benefits adequately support retirees and disabled individuals.

FAQ