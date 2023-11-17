Will Social Security Call You?

In recent years, there has been a rise in phone scams targeting unsuspecting individuals, with scammers posing as representatives from various organizations. One such scam involves individuals claiming to be from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and contacting people to obtain personal information or money. This has left many wondering, “Will Social Security call you?” Let’s delve into this issue and provide some clarity.

How the Scam Works

Scammers often use fear tactics to manipulate their victims. They may claim that your Social Security number has been compromised or that there is a problem with your benefits. They then request personal information, such as your Social Security number, bank account details, or even ask for payment via gift cards or wire transfers. These scammers can be convincing, using spoofed phone numbers that appear to be legitimate SSA numbers on caller ID.

What the Social Security Administration Says

The SSA has made it clear that they will never call you out of the blue and ask for your personal information or demand immediate payment. They primarily communicate with individuals through official letters sent mail. If they do need to contact you phone, they will generally inform you in advance and provide a specific reason for the call.

Protecting Yourself

To protect yourself from falling victim to these scams, it is important to be vigilant and follow these guidelines:

1. Hang up immediately: If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the SSA and asking for personal information or payment, hang up without providing any details.

2. Verify the call: If you are unsure about the legitimacy of a call, hang up and independently verify the information. Contact the SSA directly using their official phone number or visit their website to confirm if the call was genuine.

3. Do not share personal information: Never provide your Social Security number, bank account details, or any other sensitive information over the phone unless you initiated the call and are certain of the recipient’s identity.

4. Report the scam: If you believe you have been targeted a Social Security scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ftc.gov/complaint. This helps authorities track down and prevent further scams.

In conclusion, it is crucial to remain cautious when receiving unexpected calls claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. Remember, the SSA will not call you out of the blue to request personal information or immediate payment. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and protect yourself from falling victim to these scams.