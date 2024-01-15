Social Media’s Growing Influence on Political Parties in the 2024 Elections

The upcoming general elections in Pakistan, scheduled for February 8, 2024, are predicted to be heavily influenced social media. Experts believe that the growing number of internet users in the country will play a significant role in shaping the fate of political parties. In recent years, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram have gained popularity among the population, leading to an increase in online political engagement.

During the 2013 and 2018 general elections, social media played a crucial role in determining the success of political parties. The strategies employed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on social media platforms helped them secure a second consecutive term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This highlights the importance of online presence and engagement for political parties in reaching out to voters and gaining their support.

According to a report from Digital Pakistan 2023, the number of internet users in the country reached a record high of 87.35 million in January 2023, with a substantial increase of 71% compared to the previous year. Social media users also swelled to 71.70 million, with platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok seeing significant growth in user numbers.

The role of social media is expected to be even more crucial in the 2024 general elections. All major political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan People’s Party, PTI, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI-P), have established their presence on social media platforms to connect with their supporters and convey their messages effectively.

However, experts emphasize that political success in the upcoming elections will not solely rely on social media presence. Factors such as past service records, manifestos, political behavior, and psychological-economic considerations will also play a significant role. Personal attacks, character assassination, and involving state institutions in politics are discouraged, with manifestos being viewed as essential indicators of a party’s programs and goals.

The demographic composition of voters is also noteworthy. Around 127 million registered voters are expected to participate in the 2024 general election, with approximately 45% of them being youth voters aged between 18 and 35. The significant representation of young voters, especially females, emphasizes their role in determining the outcome of the elections.

As the elections draw closer, all political parties are leveraging social media platforms to disseminate information, connect with voters, and secure seats in the national and provincial assemblies. With the rise of internet users and the influence of social media, these digital platforms have become vital tools for political campaigns and for engaging with the electorate.