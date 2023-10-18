Will Smith Trolls Fans with “Official Statement” on Separation from Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith, known for his sense of humor, has taken a playful approach to the recent revelation of his separation from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In response to Jada’s memoir, which she shared with the world on October 17th, Will released an “official statement” on Instagram.

In a video, Will begins to speak about his thoughts on the matter. However, he is interrupted a sneeze that triggers a series of whimsical illusions. The camera zooms out from Will’s face and transports viewers to a jungle with a waterfall, which then transforms into a puddle in a desert, and finally reveals itself as the sand of an ocean. While the video does not provide any insight into Will’s true feelings about Jada’s memoir, fans appreciate his playful trolling.

Will had previously indicated that he was not eager to respond to Jada’s revelations and instead sought solace in taking a nap. He shared a video of himself lying on a bench on a fast-moving boat, stating that he can take a nap almost anywhere. Despite the constant barrage of phone notifications, Will remained undisturbed.

Fans have expressed admiration for Will’s decision not to succumb to the pressure of revealing his side of the story. Many commented that his playful response was the only correct opinion. Will’s approach to dealing with the curiosity surrounding his love life has garnered support and humor from his followers.

As of now, it remains unclear if and when Will Smith will address the details of his separation from Jada Pinkett Smith. However, his recent antics suggest that he will continue to keep the public guessing until he deems it the right time to speak out.

