Will Smith Shows he is Unbothered Amidst Marriage Speculations

Will Smith is making it clear that he is unbothered amidst the recent discussions surrounding his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself napping on a boat while phone notifications and ringtones continuously interrupted his rest. Smith then woke up, looked at the camera, and shook his head, showing that he remains unfazed the ongoing drama.

Although it is unclear whether this video is directly in response to the speculations surrounding his marriage or simply just an Instagram flex, Smith wants everyone to know that he is enjoying life regardless of what is being said about him.

Jada Pinkett Smith, on the other hand, has been promoting her memoir, “Worthy,” during her recent press run. In an interview with NBC News’ Hoda Kotb, she revealed that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016, but it is not a formal divorce. The couple reached a point of exhaustion in trying to repair their relationship and are in the process of figuring out what their love for each other looks like moving forward.

Pinkett Smith also shared that they don’t have a prenuptial agreement and have made a promise to each other that divorce won’t be necessary. She firmly believes that they will be able to work through any tough times they may face in their journey together.

Will Smith’s Instagram video serves as a reminder that he remains unbothered the public discussions about his marriage. As he continues to enjoy life, he and Jada are focused on doing the necessary work to figure out the future of their relationship.

Sources:

– NBC News

– PEOPLE

– Parade